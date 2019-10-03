Reviewing Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)’s and Its Rivals results

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Central Pacific Financial Corp. has 95% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Central Pacific Financial Corp. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Central Pacific Financial Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial Corp. 97,705,612.42% 12.20% 1.00% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Central Pacific Financial Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial Corp. 27.68M 28 14.39 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Central Pacific Financial Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Central Pacific Financial Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.71 2.46

With consensus target price of $30, Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a potential upside of 9.57%. The potential upside of the rivals is 66.67%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Central Pacific Financial Corp. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Central Pacific Financial Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Central Pacific Financial Corp. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.