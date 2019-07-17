Reviewing Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)’s and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG)’s results

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.99 N/A 2.04 14.08 Chemung Financial Corporation 46 2.90 N/A 3.97 12.45

Table 1 demonstrates Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Chemung Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chemung Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.5% 1.1% Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chemung Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.17 beta which makes it 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Central Pacific Financial Corp. and Chemung Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 35.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.5% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Pacific Financial Corp. -2.35% -2.55% -2.95% 3.58% -2.45% 17.74% Chemung Financial Corporation 2.62% -1.18% 8.01% 14.79% 3.52% 19.51%

For the past year Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chemung Financial Corporation.

Summary

Chemung Financial Corporation beats Central Pacific Financial Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.