Reviewing Central Federal Corporation (CFBK)’s and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal Corporation 13 2.31 N/A 1.21 10.37 Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.33 N/A 0.23 68.48

Table 1 demonstrates Central Federal Corporation and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Federal Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Central Federal Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 6% 0.4% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Central Federal Corporation shares and 10.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.5% of Central Federal Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. has 11.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Federal Corporation 0.56% 0% -2.25% -10.98% -3.57% 7.53% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.38% -1.56% 8.17% -1.19% 1.16% 3.82%

For the past year Central Federal Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.