Reviewing Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV)’s and Its Competitors results

As Broadcasting – TV company, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has 19.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 54.70% 8.60% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. N/A 4 14.24 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

The potential upside of the rivals is 83.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 2.4% 9.3% 19.9% 53.09% 22.08% 69.06% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has stronger performance than Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 1.27 which is 27.27% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.