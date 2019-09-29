Reviewing Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV)’s and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s results

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have been rivals in the Broadcasting – TV for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 5 0.00 87.98M 0.33 14.24 Gray Television Inc. 16 1.99 82.54M 1.84 9.64

Demonstrates Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. and Gray Television Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gray Television Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gray Television Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. and Gray Television Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 1,925,796,213.20% 54.7% 8.6% Gray Television Inc. 524,063,492.06% 13.8% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s current beta is 1.25 and it happens to be 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gray Television Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Gray Television Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Gray Television Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. and Gray Television Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Gray Television Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gray Television Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 31.74% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares and 92.1% of Gray Television Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. 2.4% 9.3% 19.9% 53.09% 22.08% 69.06% Gray Television Inc. -0.56% 7.71% -23.56% 8.76% 17.55% 20.42%

For the past year Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was more bullish than Gray Television Inc.

Summary

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. beats Gray Television Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.