Reviewing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR)’s and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s results

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 DTE Energy Company 122 1.72 N/A 6.36 19.75

Table 1 demonstrates Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and DTE Energy Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% DTE Energy Company 0.00% 11.3% 3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and DTE Energy Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00 DTE Energy Company 2 2 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of DTE Energy Company is $123.5, which is potential -5.88% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and DTE Energy Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.68% and 74.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of DTE Energy Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras -7.7% -4.58% -19.12% 25.96% 55.1% 24.57% DTE Energy Company 2.15% 0.98% 5.3% 6.38% 22.87% 13.94%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has stronger performance than DTE Energy Company

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.