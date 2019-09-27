Reviewing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR)’s and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s results

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 11 0.00 498.34M -0.54 0.00 Clearway Energy Inc. 18 0.00 101.44M 0.11 159.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Clearway Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 4,732,573,599.24% 0% 0% Clearway Energy Inc. 570,528,683.91% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.68% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares are held by institutional investors while 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.56% are Clearway Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.18% 11.64% 22.43% 3.01% 132.13% 61.57% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras was more bullish than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras beats Clearway Energy Inc.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.