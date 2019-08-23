Reviewing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B)’s and Its Competitors results

As Electric Utilities company, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.19%
|11.04%
|2.66%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|368.77M
|7.11B
|42.78
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|2.04
|2.23
|2.30
The potential upside of the competitors is 38.14%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|1.67%
|11.81%
|16.61%
|0.58%
|98.46%
|43.73%
|Industry Average
|1.46%
|3.69%
|11.77%
|17.07%
|24.65%
|18.25%
For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras was more bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.
