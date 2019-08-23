Reviewing Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B)’s and Its Competitors results

As Electric Utilities company, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

The potential upside of the competitors is 38.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras was more bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.