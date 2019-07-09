Reviewing CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL)’s and Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) and Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterState Bank Corporation 24 5.62 N/A 1.79 12.83 Republic Bancorp Inc. 45 4.00 N/A 3.78 13.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CenterState Bank Corporation and Republic Bancorp Inc. Republic Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CenterState Bank Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CenterState Bank Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4% Republic Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

CenterState Bank Corporation has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Republic Bancorp Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CenterState Bank Corporation and Republic Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 30.9%. 0.7% are CenterState Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Republic Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenterState Bank Corporation -3.4% -5.85% -13.66% -6.84% -25.37% 9.32% Republic Bancorp Inc. 1% 8.32% 14.05% 9.47% 15.53% 28.12%

For the past year CenterState Bank Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Republic Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Republic Bancorp Inc. beats CenterState Bank Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.