Reviewing Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV)’s and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s results

Since Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development Inc. 10 1.70 N/A 0.46 21.77 EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.61 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Centennial Resource Development Inc. and EnLink Midstream LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Centennial Resource Development Inc. and EnLink Midstream LLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3% EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Centennial Resource Development Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, EnLink Midstream LLC has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. EnLink Midstream LLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Centennial Resource Development Inc. and EnLink Midstream LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 1 2.33

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 82.48%. Competitively EnLink Midstream LLC has an average price target of $13.2, with potential upside of 37.21%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Centennial Resource Development Inc. is looking more favorable than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Centennial Resource Development Inc. and EnLink Midstream LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.7%. About 1% of Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream LLC has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centennial Resource Development Inc. 4.02% 0.5% -18.05% -45.63% -48.47% -8.53% EnLink Midstream LLC 3.26% -8.95% 4.97% -5.79% -32.74% 20.13%

For the past year Centennial Resource Development Inc. had bearish trend while EnLink Midstream LLC had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Centennial Resource Development Inc. beats EnLink Midstream LLC.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.