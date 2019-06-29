Reviewing Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV)’s and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID)’s results

Both Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development Inc. 10 2.36 N/A 0.46 21.77 American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.36 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Centennial Resource Development Inc. and American Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3% American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Centennial Resource Development Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, American Midstream Partners LP has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Centennial Resource Development Inc. and American Midstream Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 American Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.75% for Centennial Resource Development Inc. with consensus target price of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.2% of American Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are American Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centennial Resource Development Inc. 4.02% 0.5% -18.05% -45.63% -48.47% -8.53% American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.39% 28.71% -6.14% -52.73% 71.62%

For the past year Centennial Resource Development Inc. has -8.53% weaker performance while American Midstream Partners LP has 71.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development Inc. beats American Midstream Partners LP on 8 of the 9 factors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.