Reviewing Centene Corporation (CNC)’s and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s results

As Health Care Plans businesses, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene Corporation 56 0.32 N/A 3.04 17.12 CVS Health Corporation 57 0.36 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Centene Corporation and CVS Health Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Centene Corporation and CVS Health Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.9% CVS Health Corporation 0.00% -0.4% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.82 beta indicates that Centene Corporation is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CVS Health Corporation has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Centene Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival CVS Health Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Centene Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CVS Health Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Centene Corporation and CVS Health Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 CVS Health Corporation 0 2 15 2.88

$72.33 is Centene Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 46.27%. CVS Health Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $76.17 consensus price target and a 29.01% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Centene Corporation seems more appealing than CVS Health Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.5% of Centene Corporation shares and 80.7% of CVS Health Corporation shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of Centene Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CVS Health Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centene Corporation -3.05% 1.44% 4.75% -19.9% -19.49% -9.64% CVS Health Corporation -0.21% 1.71% -2.55% -15.3% -17.14% -14.73%

For the past year Centene Corporation was less bearish than CVS Health Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Centene Corporation beats CVS Health Corporation.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs. Its health plans include primary and specialty physician care, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, emergency and urgent care, prenatal care, laboratory and X-ray services, home health and durable medical equipment, behavioral health and substance abuse, 24-hour nurse advice line, transportation assistance, vision care, dental care, immunizations, prescriptions and limited over-the-counter drugs, specialty pharmacy, therapies, social work services, and care coordination. The Specialty Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management services; health, triage, wellness, and disease management services; vision services; dental services; correctional healthcare services; in-home health services; and integrated long-term care services, as well as care management software that automate the clinical, administrative, and technical components of care management programs. This segment offers its services and products to state programs, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Caremark, CarePlus CVS Pharmacy, CVS Specialty, Accordant, SilverScript, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2016, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 13 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 84 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,709 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y mÃ¡s, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 38 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.