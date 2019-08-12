Reviewing Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)’s and Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)’s results

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) and Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Seadrill Limited 7 0.23 N/A -22.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cenovus Energy Inc. and Seadrill Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cenovus Energy Inc. and Seadrill Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5% Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. and Seadrill Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Seadrill Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Cenovus Energy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares and 73.24% of Seadrill Limited shares. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Seadrill Limited has 27.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cenovus Energy Inc. -0.64% 4.39% -1.17% 15.57% -7.85% 32.01% Seadrill Limited -6.18% -16.67% -48.69% -53.83% -79.84% -57.95%

For the past year Cenovus Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Seadrill Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Cenovus Energy Inc. beats Seadrill Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in Canada. Its Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. The companyÂ’s Conventional segment engages in the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. This segment also holds the carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project at Weyburn; and has a land base with production in the Deep Basin, including a liquids-rich natural gas fairway in Alberta and British Columbia. Its Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.