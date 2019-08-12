Reviewing Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)’s and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)’s results

This is a contrast between Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 17 6.99 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.00% -2.9% -1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cenovus Energy Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cenovus Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cenovus Energy Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67

$11 is Cenovus Energy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 30.18%. On the other hand, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s potential upside is 35.14% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is looking more favorable than Cenovus Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cenovus Energy Inc. and Kimbell Royalty Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 98.3% respectively. About 0.1% of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cenovus Energy Inc. -0.64% 4.39% -1.17% 15.57% -7.85% 32.01% Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.31% -0.31% -2.73% -3.89% -27.38% 18.19%

For the past year Cenovus Energy Inc. was more bullish than Kimbell Royalty Partners LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Kimbell Royalty Partners LP beats Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in Canada. Its Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. The companyÂ’s Conventional segment engages in the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. This segment also holds the carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project at Weyburn; and has a land base with production in the Deep Basin, including a liquids-rich natural gas fairway in Alberta and British Columbia. Its Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.