Reviewing Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cenovus Energy Inc. has 73.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cenovus Energy Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cenovus Energy Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy Inc. 11,208,791,208.79% -10.50% -5.00% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cenovus Energy Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy Inc. 1.02B 9 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.25 2.25 2.60 2.47

With consensus target price of $12.5, Cenovus Energy Inc. has a potential upside of 42.37%. The competitors have a potential upside of 40.65%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cenovus Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cenovus Energy Inc. -0.64% 4.39% -1.17% 15.57% -7.85% 32.01% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Cenovus Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cenovus Energy Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s competitors have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cenovus Energy Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Cenovus Energy Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in Canada. Its Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. The companyÂ’s Conventional segment engages in the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. This segment also holds the carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project at Weyburn; and has a land base with production in the Deep Basin, including a liquids-rich natural gas fairway in Alberta and British Columbia. Its Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.