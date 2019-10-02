Reviewing Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP)’s and LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s results

Both Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) and LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) are each other’s competitor in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex Inc. 1 0.00 2.52M -10.30 0.00 LiqTech International Inc. 7 2.60 16.13M -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cemtrex Inc. and LiqTech International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cemtrex Inc. and LiqTech International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex Inc. 305,158,634.05% 0% 0% LiqTech International Inc. 220,656,634.75% -24% -14.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cemtrex Inc. and LiqTech International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.5% respectively. Comparatively, LiqTech International Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cemtrex Inc. -5% -32.14% -46.08% -73.82% -80.11% -20.25% LiqTech International Inc. -7.94% -17% 12.38% 10.45% 142.73% 52.37%

For the past year Cemtrex Inc. has -20.25% weaker performance while LiqTech International Inc. has 52.37% stronger performance.

Summary

LiqTech International Inc. beats Cemtrex Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.