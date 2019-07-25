Reviewing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Cement companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has 34.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 14.63% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has 60% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 15.60% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7.00% 2.40% Industry Average 7.67% 14.38% 5.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. N/A 5 13.74 Industry Average 384.61M 5.02B 22.75

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.67 2.67

With average price target of $6.73, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has a potential upside of 82.63%. The potential upside of the competitors is 18.53%. Based on the results given earlier the research analysts’ belief is that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. -2% -8.13% -8.7% -16.95% -25.13% -8.51% Industry Average 0.00% 2.33% 9.97% 11.02% 0.00% 25.54%

For the past year CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has -8.51% weaker performance while CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors have 25.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.74 and has 0.82 Quick Ratio. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Volatility and Risk

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 5.40% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals beat CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions. The company has operations in Mexico; the United States; Europe; South and Central America, and the Caribbean; Asia, the Middle East, and Africa; and internationally. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is based in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico.