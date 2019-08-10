Reviewing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)’s and CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s results

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) and CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) compete with each other in the Cement sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. 4 0.34 N/A 0.32 11.02 CRH plc 32 0.00 N/A 1.92 17.41

In table 1 we can see CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and CRH plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CRH plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CRH plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7% 2.4% CRH plc 0.00% 16.9% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.44 beta means CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s volatility is 44.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CRH plc’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Its rival CRH plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. CRH plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and CRH plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. 0 1 1 2.50 CRH plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 112.97% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. with average target price of $6.73. Meanwhile, CRH plc’s average target price is $6, while its potential downside is -81.30%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. seems more appealing than CRH plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of CRH plc are owned by institutional investors. About 60% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of CRH plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. -4.81% -17.59% -22.27% -33.46% -52.72% -26.14% CRH plc 1.21% 0.63% 0.06% 14.8% -3.58% 26.6%

For the past year CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. had bearish trend while CRH plc had bullish trend.

Summary

CRH plc beats on 11 of the 12 factors CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions. The company has operations in Mexico; the United States; Europe; South and Central America, and the Caribbean; Asia, the Middle East, and Africa; and internationally. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is based in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. The company operates through seven segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete landscaping, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, shutters and awnings, and fencing and composite access chambers. It also produces and sells concrete masonry and hardscapes, packaged lawn and garden products, packaged cement mixes, construction accessories, and glass and aluminum glazing systems, as well as fencing, utility, drainage, and structural precast products; and provides asphalt paving services. In addition, the company is involved in supplying exterior products, such as roofing and siding, as well as interior products comprising gypsum wallboard, metal studs, and acoustical ceiling systems; and selling a range of bricks, cement, sanitary, heating, plumbing, and other building products through its do-it-yourself stores to the general public and small and medium-sized builders to the general public and small and medium-sized builders. It operates primarily in Western Europe and North America, as well as in Eastern Europe, South America, the Philippines, China, and India. CRH plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.