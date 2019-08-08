Reviewing Celyad SA (CYAD)’s and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celyad SA and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celyad SA and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celyad SA and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.89% and 13.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.09% of Celyad SA shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Celyad SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats Celyad SA on 3 of the 5 factors.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.