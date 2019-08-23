Reviewing Celyad SA (CYAD)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Celyad SA and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.89% of Celyad SA shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Celyad SA

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.