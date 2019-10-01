Reviewing Celyad SA (CYAD)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

This is a contrast between Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 12 0.00 9.45M -7.01 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celyad SA and Replimune Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celyad SA and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 80,220,713.07% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 28,438,030.56% -31.4% -23.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Celyad SA and Replimune Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 43.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.89% of Celyad SA shares and 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Celyad SA had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Celyad SA beats on 5 of the 9 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.