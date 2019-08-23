Reviewing Celyad SA (CYAD)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 112.84 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celyad SA and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Celyad SA and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 consensus target price and a 70.39% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celyad SA and MyoKardia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.89% and 82.09%. About 0.09% of Celyad SA’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Celyad SA had bearish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.