Reviewing Celyad SA (CYAD)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

We are comparing Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.84 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Celyad SA and ChemoCentryx Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Celyad SA and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $22.25, which is potential 161.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.89% of Celyad SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Celyad SA’s stock price has smaller growth than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.