Reviewing Celyad SA (CYAD)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celyad SA and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Celyad SA and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Celyad SA and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s potential upside is 118.31% and its consensus target price is $15.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celyad SA and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.89% and 22.1%. Insiders held 0.09% of Celyad SA shares. Insiders Competitively, held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Celyad SA was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

Celyad SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.