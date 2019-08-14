Reviewing Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)’s and Its Rivals results

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Celsius Holdings Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Celsius Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.20% 9.70% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Celsius Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius Holdings Inc. N/A 4 216.96 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Celsius Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 3.22 2.77

$8.75 is the average target price of Celsius Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 108.83%. The rivals have a potential upside of 0.15%. With higher possible upside potential for Celsius Holdings Inc.’s competitors, research analysts think Celsius Holdings Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsius Holdings Inc. -1.38% 18.25% 20.53% 31.66% 17.14% 43.8% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Celsius Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsius Holdings Inc. are 3.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.55 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celsius Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsius Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Celsius Holdings Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 14.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Celsius Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Celsius Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.