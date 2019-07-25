Reviewing Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)’s and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s results

We are comparing Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius Holdings Inc. 4 5.27 N/A -0.23 0.00 Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 277 0.58 N/A -2.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Celsius Holdings Inc. and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius Holdings Inc. 0.00% -126.6% -54.5% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Celsius Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.9% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.2% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 34.77% of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsius Holdings Inc. -3.46% 13.2% 27.43% 13.78% -7.08% 28.53% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. -9.04% 9.41% 44.39% 69.55% 157.27% 83.91%

For the past year Celsius Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. beats Celsius Holdings Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.