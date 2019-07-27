Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Since Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|71.69
|N/A
|-0.67
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-6.44
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Celsion Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-60.4%
|-26.2%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-171.9%
|-108.6%
Volatility and Risk
Celsion Corporation is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.18 beta. From a competition point of view, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
Celsion Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 182.69% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares and 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|3.65%
|0.89%
|3.65%
|4.61%
|-12.02%
|60.99%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-8.77%
|-6.02%
|30%
|-19.59%
|-30.82%
|47.17%
For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.