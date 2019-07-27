Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Since Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.69 N/A -0.67 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celsion Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Volatility and Risk

Celsion Corporation is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.18 beta. From a competition point of view, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Celsion Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 182.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares and 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.