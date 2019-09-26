Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

This is a contrast between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 70.71 N/A -0.55 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celsion Corporation and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celsion Corporation and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Celsion Corporation and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $37, which is potential 38.68% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 34% respectively. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.