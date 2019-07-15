Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|73.74
|N/A
|-0.67
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-60.4%
|-26.2%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares and 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|3.65%
|0.89%
|3.65%
|4.61%
|-12.02%
|60.99%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
