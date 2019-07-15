Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 73.74 N/A -0.67 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celsion Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares and 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.