Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 77.85 N/A -0.55 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 95.43 N/A -9.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celsion Corporation and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk and Volatility

Celsion Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Celsion Corporation and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $213.57, which is potential 26.15% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Celsion Corporation was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.