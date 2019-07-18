Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Both Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.82 N/A -0.67 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 25 19.70 N/A -1.43 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Quanterix Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Celsion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Celsion Corporation beats Quanterix Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.