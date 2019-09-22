Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 72.29 N/A -0.55 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.21 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celsion Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation. Its rival Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 47.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 97.3% respectively. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Celsion Corporation was less bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.