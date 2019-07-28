Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.69 N/A -0.67 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celsion Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk & Volatility

Celsion Corporation is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. PDS Biotechnology Corporation on the other hand, has 3.31 beta which makes it 231.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.