Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

This is a contrast between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 1,197,243,264.79% -51.1% -21.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 86,983,154.67% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.63 beta which makes it 163.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 234.76% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.