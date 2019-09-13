Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Since Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|73.14
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Celsion Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.
Summary
Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Celsion Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
