Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Since Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 73.14 N/A -0.55 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celsion Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Celsion Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.