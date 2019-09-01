Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s results

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 78.28 N/A -0.55 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celsion Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility & Risk

Celsion Corporation has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.5 beta is the reason why it is 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 70.8%. Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.