Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Its Rivals results

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation has 9.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Celsion Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.10% -21.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Celsion Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Celsion Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Celsion Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Celsion Corporation has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Celsion Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation’s rivals beat Celsion Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.