Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|76.14
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance.
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
