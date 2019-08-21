Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

Both Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 85.31 N/A -0.55 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celsion Corporation and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celsion Corporation and IMV Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Celsion Corporation and IMV Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 298.94% and its average price target is $11.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and IMV Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 19.5%. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.