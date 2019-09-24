Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Immunic Inc. (:)’s results

Both Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Immunic Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 72.72 N/A -0.55 0.00 Immunic Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility and Risk

Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.