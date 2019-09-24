Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Immunic Inc. (:)’s results

Both Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Immunic Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|72.72
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Immunic Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Volatility and Risk
Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Celsion Corporation has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
