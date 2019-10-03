Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celsion Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 1,206,035,917.15% -51.1% -21.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. 221,551,877.11% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Celsion Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Gamida Cell Ltd. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 256.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.