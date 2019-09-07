Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Both Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 76.14 N/A -0.55 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 66.74 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celsion Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.95 shows that Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Celsion Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 570.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 37%. Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.