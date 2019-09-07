Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Both Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|76.14
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|66.74
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Celsion Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.95 shows that Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.57 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Celsion Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 570.89%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Celsion Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 37%. Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
