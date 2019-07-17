Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)’s results

This is a contrast between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|71.28
|N/A
|-0.67
|0.00
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|14.77
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Celsion Corporation and Flex Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-60.4%
|-26.2%
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.3%
|-128.1%
Risk & Volatility
Celsion Corporation has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.8 Quick Ratio. Flex Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares and 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|3.65%
|0.89%
|3.65%
|4.61%
|-12.02%
|60.99%
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|-0.96%
|-35.72%
|25.3%
|-22.03%
|-89.28%
|21.58%
For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Flex Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Flex Pharma Inc.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
