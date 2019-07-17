Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)’s results

This is a contrast between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 14.77 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celsion Corporation and Flex Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Risk & Volatility

Celsion Corporation has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.8 Quick Ratio. Flex Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares and 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Flex Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.