Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 85.31 N/A -0.55 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celsion Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celsion Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta and it is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 30.6%. Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Celsion Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.