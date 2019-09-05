Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|77.42
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Celsion Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celsion Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 0.69% respectively. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
