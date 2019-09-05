Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 77.42 N/A -0.55 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Celsion Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 0.69% respectively. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.