Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 76.99 N/A -0.55 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.95 shows that Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.