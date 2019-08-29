Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

This is a contrast between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 77.42 N/A -0.55 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.95. From a competition point of view, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta which is 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 409.42% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.