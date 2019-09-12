Reviewing Celsion Corporation (CLSN)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 73.57 N/A -0.55 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.10 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Celsion Corporation and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Risk & Volatility

Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.6 beta which is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Celsion Corporation and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 172.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celsion Corporation and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 53%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.