Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1526.77 N/A -2.21 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 134.17% at a $27 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.