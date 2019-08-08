Reviewing Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1152.29 N/A -2.21 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 39.21 N/A -5.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.67. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 121.31% and an $27 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 87.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.